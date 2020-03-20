All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

5959 S Sacramento Ave

5959 South Sacramento Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5959 South Sacramento Avenue, Chicago, IL 60629
Chicago Lawn

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rehabbed 1BD 1Bath - Property Id: 253767

Studios, 1Bath
Unit 1 $900/Month
Unit 2 $900/Month
Unit 3 $900/Month
$500/Non refundable move in fee upon approval.

5959 S. Sacramento Ave.
Area: Chicago Lawn

Requirements:
-Income must be 2x's the amount of rent.
-Credit Score 525+
-Must be employed for a year or more.
-No evictions, bankruptcies, or judgements.

Amenities: Water/Heat included
-Pets allowed under 15lbs.
-CHA Welcome.

To view property Contact Mercedes with Dream Spots Leasing (773)931-9888 For faster response text. Thanks your business is appreciated.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253767
Property Id 253767

(RLNE5790795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

