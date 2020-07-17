All apartments in Chicago
5949 N Kenmore Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

5949 N Kenmore Ave

5949 North Kenmore Avenue · (312) 307-6616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5949 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1020 · Avail. now

$1,020

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
elevator
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
dogs allowed
Spacious 1bed/1bath in Edgewater!! Available NOW!! - Property Id: 276180

Location: 5949 North Kenmore, #301, Chicago, IL 60660 (Edgewater)

Rent: $1020
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats allowed
Laundry: In Building
Parking: For rent ($125)

- Ample closet space
- Dining nook off of the kitchen
- Large living space
- Elevator in the building
- Heat, water and cooking gas included
- Hardwood floors
- Cat-ok
- Steps to red-line ( Thorndale stop)

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276180
Property Id 276180

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5828023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5949 N Kenmore Ave have any available units?
5949 N Kenmore Ave has a unit available for $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5949 N Kenmore Ave have?
Some of 5949 N Kenmore Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5949 N Kenmore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5949 N Kenmore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5949 N Kenmore Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5949 N Kenmore Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5949 N Kenmore Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5949 N Kenmore Ave offers parking.
Does 5949 N Kenmore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5949 N Kenmore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5949 N Kenmore Ave have a pool?
No, 5949 N Kenmore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5949 N Kenmore Ave have accessible units?
No, 5949 N Kenmore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5949 N Kenmore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5949 N Kenmore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
