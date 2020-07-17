5949 N Kenmore Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking elevator some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator parking dogs allowed

Spacious 1bed/1bath in Edgewater!! Available NOW!! - Property Id: 276180



Location: 5949 North Kenmore, #301, Chicago, IL 60660 (Edgewater)



Rent: $1020

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats allowed

Laundry: In Building

Parking: For rent ($125)



- Ample closet space

- Dining nook off of the kitchen

- Large living space

- Elevator in the building

- Heat, water and cooking gas included

- Hardwood floors

- Cat-ok

- Steps to red-line ( Thorndale stop)



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276180

Property Id 276180



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5828023)