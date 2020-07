Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Spacious 3 bedroom and 2 full bath condominium with a large living area, mantel fireplace and kitchen with peninsula. Recessed lighting throughout and exposed brick at entrance and in the master suite. Master suite also has a private full bath and deck access. In unit washer/dryer hook-up, nice closet space and central air. The balcony is off of the dining room and the deck is at the rear of unit. Gated parking. Minimum $4,500 per month in household income with 550+ credit and no evictions. Section 8 applicants are welcome!