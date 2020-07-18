5917 N Kenmore Ave 223

Amenities
1 BED / 1 BATH AMPLE CLOSET SPACE - Property Id: 219707
Location: 5917 N. Kenmore
Rent: $1,100
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets Allowed: Cats ok
Lease Term: 12 months
AMPLE CLOSET SPACE
PARTIALLY UPDATED
SEPARATE DINING AREA
COIN LAUNDRY IN BUILDING
CATS ALLOWED - NO DOGS
PARKING AVAILABLE COVERED-$125 UNCOVERED-$100
HEAT WATER COOKING GAS INCLUDED
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
Gisev Teli (Will)
Landstar Realty
(773) 968-0161
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219707
No Dogs Allowed
