5917 N Kenmore Ave 223

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils range

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed

1 BED / 1 BATH AMPLE CLOSET SPACE - Property Id: 219707



Location: 5917 N. Kenmore

Rent: $1,100

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets Allowed: Cats ok

Lease Term: 12 months



1 BED / 1 BATH

AMPLE CLOSET SPACE

PARTIALLY UPDATED

SEPARATE DINING AREA

COIN LAUNDRY IN BUILDING

CATS ALLOWED - NO DOGS

PARKING AVAILABLE COVERED-$125 UNCOVERED-$100

HEAT WATER COOKING GAS INCLUDED



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING



Gisev Teli (Will)

Landstar Realty

(773) 968-0161



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219707

Property Id 219707



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5898295)