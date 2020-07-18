All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

5917 N Kenmore Ave 223

5917 North Kenmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5917 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
1 BED / 1 BATH AMPLE CLOSET SPACE - Property Id: 219707

Location: 5917 N. Kenmore
Rent: $1,100
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets Allowed: Cats ok
Lease Term: 12 months

1 BED / 1 BATH
AMPLE CLOSET SPACE
PARTIALLY UPDATED
SEPARATE DINING AREA
COIN LAUNDRY IN BUILDING
CATS ALLOWED - NO DOGS
PARKING AVAILABLE COVERED-$125 UNCOVERED-$100
HEAT WATER COOKING GAS INCLUDED

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

Gisev Teli (Will)
Landstar Realty
(773) 968-0161

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219707
Property Id 219707

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5898295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

