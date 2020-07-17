All apartments in Chicago
5649 North Artesian Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

5649 North Artesian Avenue

5649 North Artesian Avenue · (312) 513-5337
Location

5649 North Artesian Avenue, Chicago, IL 60659
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,625

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to West Ridge's Arcadia Terrace neighborhood. Classic Chicago 2 flats line the quaint, one way street of Artesian where we have a substantially large 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment for rent. Meticulously maintained by one family for over several decades, you will feel right at home walking into the building. This four exposure home is flooded with light. A formal foyer greets you as you enter and opens up into a large living room that has a wall of bay windows that look out onto the manicured front lawn. One window captures the flame of the Japanese maple like a frame. The custom built, original faux fireplace and built ins give a ton of character and storage to the space. A separate dining space is perfect for entertaining with room for cabinetry and an 8 person dining table. The kitchen is quintessentially mid century modern with gray subway tile walls, clean lined cabinets and a ton of storage. Tenants could even make an eat in kitchen with the amount of space. Unlike most places, the bedrooms are all really good sizes and can easily fit queen size beds. A really nice garden in the perfect city oasis. There is two free laundry machines in the basement. Garage parking space is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5649 North Artesian Avenue have any available units?
5649 North Artesian Avenue has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5649 North Artesian Avenue have?
Some of 5649 North Artesian Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5649 North Artesian Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5649 North Artesian Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5649 North Artesian Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5649 North Artesian Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5649 North Artesian Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5649 North Artesian Avenue offers parking.
Does 5649 North Artesian Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5649 North Artesian Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5649 North Artesian Avenue have a pool?
No, 5649 North Artesian Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5649 North Artesian Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5649 North Artesian Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5649 North Artesian Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5649 North Artesian Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
