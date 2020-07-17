5649 North Artesian Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to West Ridge's Arcadia Terrace neighborhood. Classic Chicago 2 flats line the quaint, one way street of Artesian where we have a substantially large 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment for rent. Meticulously maintained by one family for over several decades, you will feel right at home walking into the building. This four exposure home is flooded with light. A formal foyer greets you as you enter and opens up into a large living room that has a wall of bay windows that look out onto the manicured front lawn. One window captures the flame of the Japanese maple like a frame. The custom built, original faux fireplace and built ins give a ton of character and storage to the space. A separate dining space is perfect for entertaining with room for cabinetry and an 8 person dining table. The kitchen is quintessentially mid century modern with gray subway tile walls, clean lined cabinets and a ton of storage. Tenants could even make an eat in kitchen with the amount of space. Unlike most places, the bedrooms are all really good sizes and can easily fit queen size beds. A really nice garden in the perfect city oasis. There is two free laundry machines in the basement. Garage parking space is included in the rent.