5630 N Ashland Ave

Amenities
New Rehab in Great Location! Granite Heat Incl! - Property Id: 291109
Take a look at this great 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom available in Andersonville, just steps to public transportation! Features include a newly renovated kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, and updated bathroom. Heat is included in the rent and there is laundry onsite for your convenience. Cats are welcome!
Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291109
Property Id 291109
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5820118)