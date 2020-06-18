All apartments in Chicago
5630 N Ashland Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

5630 N Ashland Ave

5630 North Ashland Avenue · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5630 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1425 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
New Rehab in Great Location! Granite Heat Incl! - Property Id: 291109

Take a look at this great 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom available in Andersonville, just steps to public transportation! Features include a newly renovated kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, and updated bathroom. Heat is included in the rent and there is laundry onsite for your convenience. Cats are welcome!

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291109
Property Id 291109

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5630 N Ashland Ave have any available units?
5630 N Ashland Ave has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5630 N Ashland Ave have?
Some of 5630 N Ashland Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5630 N Ashland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5630 N Ashland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5630 N Ashland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5630 N Ashland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5630 N Ashland Ave offer parking?
No, 5630 N Ashland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5630 N Ashland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5630 N Ashland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5630 N Ashland Ave have a pool?
No, 5630 N Ashland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5630 N Ashland Ave have accessible units?
No, 5630 N Ashland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5630 N Ashland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5630 N Ashland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
