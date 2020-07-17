558 W Wellington

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live in the beautiful building on Broadway and Wellington. Just steps to the Marianos and XSport, plus lots of restaurants, bars and nightlife! This building is also pet friendly. Near the Wellington Brown and Purple lines which can take you to the Fullerton or Belmont Red Line stations makes this a great location to get around the city.This large 1 bedroom apartment features wood floors, exposed brick, an open kitchen and good natural light. The kitchen features good cabinet space along with good counter space.