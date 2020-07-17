All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 558 W Wellington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
558 W Wellington
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:14 AM

558 W Wellington

558 West Wellington Avenue · (708) 942-1771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

558 West Wellington Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live in the beautiful building on Broadway and Wellington. Just steps to the Marianos and XSport, plus lots of restaurants, bars and nightlife! This building is also pet friendly. Near the Wellington Brown and Purple lines which can take you to the Fullerton or Belmont Red Line stations makes this a great location to get around the city.This large 1 bedroom apartment features wood floors, exposed brick, an open kitchen and good natural light. The kitchen features good cabinet space along with good counter space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 558 W Wellington have any available units?
558 W Wellington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 558 W Wellington have?
Some of 558 W Wellington's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 558 W Wellington currently offering any rent specials?
558 W Wellington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 W Wellington pet-friendly?
Yes, 558 W Wellington is pet friendly.
Does 558 W Wellington offer parking?
No, 558 W Wellington does not offer parking.
Does 558 W Wellington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 558 W Wellington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 W Wellington have a pool?
No, 558 W Wellington does not have a pool.
Does 558 W Wellington have accessible units?
No, 558 W Wellington does not have accessible units.
Does 558 W Wellington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 558 W Wellington has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 558 W Wellington?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7901 S Dobson
7901 S Dobson Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
Bucktown Station
1870 N Winnebago Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
1401 E.hyde Park Blvd
1401 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
Hamilton Place
6820 North Hamilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60645
5339-5345 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5339 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Stewart School Lofts
4525 North Kenmore
Chicago, IL 60640
3817-23 N Lawndale
3817 North Lawndale Avenue
Chicago, IL 60618
4814-18 N Wolcott
4814 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity