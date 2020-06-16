All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 555 West Cornelia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
555 West Cornelia Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:33 AM

555 West Cornelia Avenue

555 West Cornelia Avenue · (312) 307-4390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

555 West Cornelia Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 612 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Limited showing availability due to tenant occupancy | Video of unit available upon request | Rare spacious and open floorplan in this corner one Bedroom unit facing Southeast with stunning views from private balcony of lake and skyline. Move-in condition. Beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout living, dining room and bedroom. Updated Kitchen with natural granite flooring as well as in huge foyer area which can be used for additional storage space. Nice size ceramic tile bath. Rent include heat, water, TV/Cable, Wifi, Sundeck, Party Room and more. $130 annual fee for access to pool attached to sundeck. Garage parking available for $155 a month. Strong reserves and well run building. Steps to entertainment, restaurants, night life, lakefront, Wrigley Field and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 West Cornelia Avenue have any available units?
555 West Cornelia Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 West Cornelia Avenue have?
Some of 555 West Cornelia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 West Cornelia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
555 West Cornelia Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 West Cornelia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 555 West Cornelia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 555 West Cornelia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 555 West Cornelia Avenue does offer parking.
Does 555 West Cornelia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 West Cornelia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 West Cornelia Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 555 West Cornelia Avenue has a pool.
Does 555 West Cornelia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 555 West Cornelia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 555 West Cornelia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 West Cornelia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 555 West Cornelia Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1049 West Oakdale
1049 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Greenwood 5201
5201 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Moment
545 N McClurg Ct
Chicago, IL 60611
6224 S Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr
6224 S Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Chicago, IL 60637
AMLI Lofts
850 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
2715 North Wayne Ave. Apt.
2715 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
596 West Hawthorne
596 W Hawthorne Pl
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity