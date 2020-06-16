555 West Cornelia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage internet access

Limited showing availability due to tenant occupancy | Video of unit available upon request | Rare spacious and open floorplan in this corner one Bedroom unit facing Southeast with stunning views from private balcony of lake and skyline. Move-in condition. Beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout living, dining room and bedroom. Updated Kitchen with natural granite flooring as well as in huge foyer area which can be used for additional storage space. Nice size ceramic tile bath. Rent include heat, water, TV/Cable, Wifi, Sundeck, Party Room and more. $130 annual fee for access to pool attached to sundeck. Garage parking available for $155 a month. Strong reserves and well run building. Steps to entertainment, restaurants, night life, lakefront, Wrigley Field and more!