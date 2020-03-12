All apartments in Chicago
555 W ARLINGTON PL
Last updated April 11 2020 at 12:04 PM

555 W ARLINGTON PL

555 West Arlington Place · (219) 221-1782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

555 West Arlington Place, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Great 1 Bedroom Apartment in Lincoln Park!
Charming 1 bedroom apartment located on a quiet tree lined street in the Heart of Lincoln Park! Features include large windows, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, generous closet space and an updated bathroom. Laundry in-unit. This elevator building has a laundry room and secured entry. Walking distance to great restaurants, shops and public transportation! Parking available for an additional fee. Cooking gas included. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 W ARLINGTON PL have any available units?
555 W ARLINGTON PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 W ARLINGTON PL have?
Some of 555 W ARLINGTON PL's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 W ARLINGTON PL currently offering any rent specials?
555 W ARLINGTON PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 W ARLINGTON PL pet-friendly?
No, 555 W ARLINGTON PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 555 W ARLINGTON PL offer parking?
Yes, 555 W ARLINGTON PL does offer parking.
Does 555 W ARLINGTON PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 W ARLINGTON PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 W ARLINGTON PL have a pool?
No, 555 W ARLINGTON PL does not have a pool.
Does 555 W ARLINGTON PL have accessible units?
No, 555 W ARLINGTON PL does not have accessible units.
Does 555 W ARLINGTON PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 W ARLINGTON PL does not have units with dishwashers.
