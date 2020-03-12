555 W ARLINGTON PL

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel elevator some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

Great 1 Bedroom Apartment in Lincoln Park!

Charming 1 bedroom apartment located on a quiet tree lined street in the Heart of Lincoln Park! Features include large windows, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, generous closet space and an updated bathroom. Laundry in-unit. This elevator building has a laundry room and secured entry. Walking distance to great restaurants, shops and public transportation! Parking available for an additional fee. Cooking gas included. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.