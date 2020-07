Amenities

Jefferson Park 3 Bed 1 Bath

Pristine Jefferson Park 3 bed, 1 bath. Sunny top floor unit of a 2 unit building. Minimal stairs to unit. Two huge bedrooms capable of accommodating a queen sized bed. Master bedroom will fit a king sized bed. All bedrooms have ceiling fans & ample closet space. Off white carpet throughout unit. Eat in kitchen with full sized refrigerator and stove, featuring granite counter tops. Separate living & dining room. Walking distance to Taft High school. Less than 10 minutes to O'Hare Airport by car. Walking distance to the 86 bus stop. About 5 minutes by car to the Jefferson Park Blue Line. Centrally located, very close to the Kennedy Expressway; 30 minutes to the suburbs & 30 minutes to Navy Pier.



No smoking & no pets

Agent related to owner.



Contact us to schedule a showing.