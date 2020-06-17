5511 N. Campbell Ave. - 2F

Amenities

Spacious, sunny Lincoln Square unit with large living room and heat included. Building features high ceilings, hardwood floors, and coin laundry onsite. Conveniently located near numerous dining and entertainment options including the Old Town School of Folk Music and Davis Theater. (1) Block to the Lincoln Bus, (7) blocks to Winnemac Park, and walking distance to the CTA Western brown line. Cat or small dog (restrictions apply) considered with additional fee. One exterior parking space included.