Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

5511 N. Campbell Ave. - 2F

5511 North Campbell Avenue · (312) 282-3336
Location

5511 North Campbell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Spacious, sunny Lincoln Square unit with large living room and heat included. Building features high ceilings, hardwood floors, and coin laundry onsite. Conveniently located near numerous dining and entertainment options including the Old Town School of Folk Music and Davis Theater. (1) Block to the Lincoln Bus, (7) blocks to Winnemac Park, and walking distance to the CTA Western brown line. Cat or small dog (restrictions apply) considered with additional fee. One exterior parking space included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5511 N. Campbell Ave. - 2F have any available units?
5511 N. Campbell Ave. - 2F has a unit available for $1,170 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5511 N. Campbell Ave. - 2F have?
Some of 5511 N. Campbell Ave. - 2F's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5511 N. Campbell Ave. - 2F currently offering any rent specials?
5511 N. Campbell Ave. - 2F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5511 N. Campbell Ave. - 2F pet-friendly?
Yes, 5511 N. Campbell Ave. - 2F is pet friendly.
Does 5511 N. Campbell Ave. - 2F offer parking?
Yes, 5511 N. Campbell Ave. - 2F does offer parking.
Does 5511 N. Campbell Ave. - 2F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5511 N. Campbell Ave. - 2F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5511 N. Campbell Ave. - 2F have a pool?
No, 5511 N. Campbell Ave. - 2F does not have a pool.
Does 5511 N. Campbell Ave. - 2F have accessible units?
No, 5511 N. Campbell Ave. - 2F does not have accessible units.
Does 5511 N. Campbell Ave. - 2F have units with dishwashers?
No, 5511 N. Campbell Ave. - 2F does not have units with dishwashers.
