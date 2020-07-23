546 W Surf St 1N

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated gym some paid utils range

Large Lakeview 1 bed w/heat incld PETS ok

This building is in the middle of everything at the intersection Clark, Diversey and Broadway! Just steps from the Diversey Brown/Purple Line or use the Express bus as well. LA Fitness, Starbucks, Trader Joe's, Mariano's CD One Cleaners and much more are just steps from the front door! Lots of great nightlife while still tucked away on a quiet, residential street.

The large Lakeview one bed features wood floors through-out, good natural light a dining room and large living room. The bedroom has a large closet and can fit at least a queen size bed with furniture. The apartment has updated features but has kept plenty of original woodwork and neat characteristics that give it its charm.



**Note- Price reflects net effective rent. 1st month's rent is $1595

