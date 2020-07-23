All apartments in Chicago
546 W Surf St 1N
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:27 AM

546 W Surf St 1N

546 W Surf St · (708) 942-1771
Location

546 W Surf St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1N · Avail. now

$1,462

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
546 W Surf 1N - Property Id: 263962

Large Lakeview 1 bed w/heat incld PETS ok
This building is in the middle of everything at the intersection Clark, Diversey and Broadway! Just steps from the Diversey Brown/Purple Line or use the Express bus as well. LA Fitness, Starbucks, Trader Joe's, Mariano's CD One Cleaners and much more are just steps from the front door! Lots of great nightlife while still tucked away on a quiet, residential street.
The large Lakeview one bed features wood floors through-out, good natural light a dining room and large living room. The bedroom has a large closet and can fit at least a queen size bed with furniture. The apartment has updated features but has kept plenty of original woodwork and neat characteristics that give it its charm.

**Note- Price reflects net effective rent. 1st month's rent is $1595
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/546-w-surf-st-chicago-il-unit-1n/263962
Property Id 263962

(RLNE5948696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 W Surf St 1N have any available units?
546 W Surf St 1N has a unit available for $1,462 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 546 W Surf St 1N have?
Some of 546 W Surf St 1N's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 546 W Surf St 1N currently offering any rent specials?
546 W Surf St 1N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 W Surf St 1N pet-friendly?
Yes, 546 W Surf St 1N is pet friendly.
Does 546 W Surf St 1N offer parking?
No, 546 W Surf St 1N does not offer parking.
Does 546 W Surf St 1N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 546 W Surf St 1N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 W Surf St 1N have a pool?
No, 546 W Surf St 1N does not have a pool.
Does 546 W Surf St 1N have accessible units?
No, 546 W Surf St 1N does not have accessible units.
Does 546 W Surf St 1N have units with dishwashers?
No, 546 W Surf St 1N does not have units with dishwashers.
