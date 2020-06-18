All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

546 N Wells St 2016

546 N Wells St · (312) 614-9439
Location

546 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2016 · Avail. now

$2,921

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1181 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
gym
hot tub
New 2Bed in prime River North location! - Property Id: 211180

Brand new renovated 2bed/2bath - steps to everything River North has to offer, walkable to all of Chicago's best restaurants, bars, and shops!

New hardwood floors, Completely redone kitchen with quartz counters, high end appliances, and breakfast bar large enough for bar stools. Large walk-in closet & storage locker included!

Clubhouse & Chef's Kitchen
Fitness Center
Wireless Library
24/7 Door Attendant
Online Service Requests
On-site Management

Price reflects net effective on 15mo lease with a mo free concession.

Laurin Bello, Broker.
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211180
Property Id 211180

(RLNE5760636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 N Wells St 2016 have any available units?
546 N Wells St 2016 has a unit available for $2,921 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 546 N Wells St 2016 have?
Some of 546 N Wells St 2016's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 546 N Wells St 2016 currently offering any rent specials?
546 N Wells St 2016 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 N Wells St 2016 pet-friendly?
Yes, 546 N Wells St 2016 is pet friendly.
Does 546 N Wells St 2016 offer parking?
No, 546 N Wells St 2016 does not offer parking.
Does 546 N Wells St 2016 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 546 N Wells St 2016 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 N Wells St 2016 have a pool?
No, 546 N Wells St 2016 does not have a pool.
Does 546 N Wells St 2016 have accessible units?
No, 546 N Wells St 2016 does not have accessible units.
Does 546 N Wells St 2016 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 546 N Wells St 2016 has units with dishwashers.
