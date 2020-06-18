546 N Wells St 2016

Amenities
New 2Bed in prime River North location! - Property Id: 211180
Brand new renovated 2bed/2bath - steps to everything River North has to offer, walkable to all of Chicago's best restaurants, bars, and shops!
New hardwood floors, Completely redone kitchen with quartz counters, high end appliances, and breakfast bar large enough for bar stools. Large walk-in closet & storage locker included!
Clubhouse & Chef's Kitchen
Fitness Center
Wireless Library
24/7 Door Attendant
Online Service Requests
On-site Management
Price reflects net effective on 15mo lease with a mo free concession.
Laurin Bello, Broker.
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211180
Property Id 211180
(RLNE5760636)