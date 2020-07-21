544 W Surf St 1W

Amenities
Unit 1W Available 08/01/20 Studio in Lakeview East-RENOVATED-Heat Included - Property Id: 315073
**Free Month Rent with 8/1 Start Date
Beautiful Renovated Studio in East Lakeview
This apartment is in the heart of East Lakeview. It's an easy walk to grocery stores, plenty of bars & restaurants, and a great selection of shops. The best thing is that you have easy access to the Brown line and Clark bus, so travel to anywhere in Chicago is a breeze. This building is a courtyard walk up and is pet friendly with laundry in the basement. The unit itself offers hardwood floors and plenty of space, along with beautiful large windows which let in a ton of light. The apartment is renovated.
