Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

544 W Surf St 1W

544 W Surf St · (720) 808-3894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

544 W Surf St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 1W · Avail. Aug 1

$1,295

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
courtyard
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Unit 1W Available 08/01/20 Studio in Lakeview East-RENOVATED-Heat Included - Property Id: 315073

**Free Month Rent with 8/1 Start Date

***ACTUAL PHOTOS***

Beautiful Renovated Studio in East Lakeview

This apartment is in the heart of East Lakeview. It's an easy walk to grocery stores, plenty of bars & restaurants, and a great selection of shops. The best thing is that you have easy access to the Brown line and Clark bus, so travel to anywhere in Chicago is a breeze. This building is a courtyard walk up and is pet friendly with laundry in the basement. The unit itself offers hardwood floors and plenty of space, along with beautiful large windows which let in a ton of light. The apartment is renovated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 W Surf St 1W have any available units?
544 W Surf St 1W has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 544 W Surf St 1W have?
Some of 544 W Surf St 1W's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 W Surf St 1W currently offering any rent specials?
544 W Surf St 1W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 W Surf St 1W pet-friendly?
Yes, 544 W Surf St 1W is pet friendly.
Does 544 W Surf St 1W offer parking?
No, 544 W Surf St 1W does not offer parking.
Does 544 W Surf St 1W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 W Surf St 1W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 W Surf St 1W have a pool?
No, 544 W Surf St 1W does not have a pool.
Does 544 W Surf St 1W have accessible units?
No, 544 W Surf St 1W does not have accessible units.
Does 544 W Surf St 1W have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 W Surf St 1W does not have units with dishwashers.
