Chicago, IL
540 W SURF
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:22 PM

540 W SURF

540 West Surf Street · (773) 663-1571
Location

540 West Surf Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment in East Lakeview - Heat Included - Don't Miss Out
Recently renovated 1 bedroom apartment in vintage courtyard bldg. Rehabbed kitchen w/new stainless steel appliances. Layout features large bdrm & living areas, vintage moldings & trim plus fantastic closet space! Updated bath. Heat included! Add'l storage & basement laundry. Prime Lakeview location with endless shopping, restaurant, and nightlife options just steps away. Short walk to the Lake and CTA. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 W SURF have any available units?
540 W SURF doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 540 W SURF have?
Some of 540 W SURF's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 W SURF currently offering any rent specials?
540 W SURF isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 W SURF pet-friendly?
No, 540 W SURF is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 540 W SURF offer parking?
No, 540 W SURF does not offer parking.
Does 540 W SURF have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 W SURF does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 W SURF have a pool?
No, 540 W SURF does not have a pool.
Does 540 W SURF have accessible units?
No, 540 W SURF does not have accessible units.
Does 540 W SURF have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 W SURF does not have units with dishwashers.
