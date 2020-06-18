540 W SURF

Amenities

Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment in East Lakeview - Heat Included - Don't Miss Out

Recently renovated 1 bedroom apartment in vintage courtyard bldg. Rehabbed kitchen w/new stainless steel appliances. Layout features large bdrm & living areas, vintage moldings & trim plus fantastic closet space! Updated bath. Heat included! Add'l storage & basement laundry. Prime Lakeview location with endless shopping, restaurant, and nightlife options just steps away. Short walk to the Lake and CTA. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.