Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Charming Studio Apartment Available in Prime East Lakeview Location!

Cozy Studio apartment in East Lakeview. With hardwood floors and updated vanity in bathroom. Great location close to the Lake and Belmont Harbor. On a quiet tree lined street close to restaurants, shopping, nightlife, transportation and more. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building