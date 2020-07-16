533 West BELDEN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Absolutely stunning historic graystone 3-unit building nestled in the heart of Lincoln Park. Within the last 5 years the entire building was gutted and rehabbed while carefully restoring and retaining its vintage charm and giving it a modern twist. This 1st floor/garden unit has a private entrance with a wonderful layout. Heated floors throughout entire unit! Exceptional kitchen and bathrooms featuring condo quality updates. Good ceiling height. In-unit washer and dryer included along with a patio. Central air and heat. Close to the lake, shopping, restaurants, zoo, parks, beach and easy transportation. Excellent schools nearby. This unit will not disappoint!