Last updated July 14 2020

533 West BELDEN Avenue

533 West Belden Avenue · (773) 859-8686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

533 West Belden Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Absolutely stunning historic graystone 3-unit building nestled in the heart of Lincoln Park. Within the last 5 years the entire building was gutted and rehabbed while carefully restoring and retaining its vintage charm and giving it a modern twist. This 1st floor/garden unit has a private entrance with a wonderful layout. Heated floors throughout entire unit! Exceptional kitchen and bathrooms featuring condo quality updates. Good ceiling height. In-unit washer and dryer included along with a patio. Central air and heat. Close to the lake, shopping, restaurants, zoo, parks, beach and easy transportation. Excellent schools nearby. This unit will not disappoint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 West BELDEN Avenue have any available units?
533 West BELDEN Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 533 West BELDEN Avenue have?
Some of 533 West BELDEN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 West BELDEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
533 West BELDEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 West BELDEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 533 West BELDEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 533 West BELDEN Avenue offer parking?
No, 533 West BELDEN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 533 West BELDEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 533 West BELDEN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 West BELDEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 533 West BELDEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 533 West BELDEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 533 West BELDEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 533 West BELDEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 533 West BELDEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
