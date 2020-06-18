532-34 W. Grant Place

Amenities

Unique Bi-level One Bedroom Apartment in Lincoln Park- Must See!!!

This one bedroom, one bathroom is located in Lincoln Park and has very unique two floor layout, exposed brick walls, wood ceiling beams, fireplaces, open floor plan and pass-through kitchen. The apartment building is located in Lincoln Park and is very close to Oz Park, the Lakefront and Lincoln Park. You can easily walk to everything the neighborhood of Lincoln Park has to offer--restaurants, easy access to transportation, shopping and entertainment. *Photos might be of a similar unit in building.