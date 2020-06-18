All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 532-34 W. Grant Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
532-34 W. Grant Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:18 AM

532-34 W. Grant Place

532 West Grant Place · (805) 901-2656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

532 West Grant Place, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Unique Bi-level One Bedroom Apartment in Lincoln Park- Must See!!!
This one bedroom, one bathroom is located in Lincoln Park and has very unique two floor layout, exposed brick walls, wood ceiling beams, fireplaces, open floor plan and pass-through kitchen. The apartment building is located in Lincoln Park and is very close to Oz Park, the Lakefront and Lincoln Park. You can easily walk to everything the neighborhood of Lincoln Park has to offer--restaurants, easy access to transportation, shopping and entertainment. *Photos might be of a similar unit in building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532-34 W. Grant Place have any available units?
532-34 W. Grant Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 532-34 W. Grant Place currently offering any rent specials?
532-34 W. Grant Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532-34 W. Grant Place pet-friendly?
No, 532-34 W. Grant Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 532-34 W. Grant Place offer parking?
No, 532-34 W. Grant Place does not offer parking.
Does 532-34 W. Grant Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532-34 W. Grant Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532-34 W. Grant Place have a pool?
No, 532-34 W. Grant Place does not have a pool.
Does 532-34 W. Grant Place have accessible units?
No, 532-34 W. Grant Place does not have accessible units.
Does 532-34 W. Grant Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 532-34 W. Grant Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 532-34 W. Grant Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 532-34 W. Grant Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 532-34 W. Grant Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2237 North Bissell St. Apt.
2237 North Bissell Street
Chicago, IL 60614
Wicker Park Connection
1640 West Division Street
Chicago, IL 60622
3141 N Sheffield
3141 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
2230 N Orchard
2230 N Orchard St
Chicago, IL 60614
2046 North Orleans
2046 N Orleans St
Chicago, IL 60614
6022 S Indiana Ave
6022 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
NEXT
347 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
1438 W Belmont
1438 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity