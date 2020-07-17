All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 529 W Aldine 1S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
529 W Aldine 1S
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

529 W Aldine 1S

529 W Aldine Ave · (248) 416-2141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

529 W Aldine Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1S · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful 2 Bed in Lakeview - Property Id: 300681

unny Affordable 2BD In Lakeview! Free Heat! East Lakeview two bedroom for a great price! Nice, clean and sunny with BIG bedrooms, hardwood floors, laundry on-site and FREE heat!! Well maintained three story courtyard building just steps to the lake and in the middle of shopping, dining and entertainment!

Price:1695
Location:529 W Aldine
Available:6/15
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/529-w-aldine-chicago-il-unit-1s/300681
Property Id 300681

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5963093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 W Aldine 1S have any available units?
529 W Aldine 1S has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 W Aldine 1S have?
Some of 529 W Aldine 1S's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 W Aldine 1S currently offering any rent specials?
529 W Aldine 1S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 W Aldine 1S pet-friendly?
Yes, 529 W Aldine 1S is pet friendly.
Does 529 W Aldine 1S offer parking?
No, 529 W Aldine 1S does not offer parking.
Does 529 W Aldine 1S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 W Aldine 1S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 W Aldine 1S have a pool?
No, 529 W Aldine 1S does not have a pool.
Does 529 W Aldine 1S have accessible units?
No, 529 W Aldine 1S does not have accessible units.
Does 529 W Aldine 1S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 W Aldine 1S has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 529 W Aldine 1S?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3510 North Pine Grove
3510 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
5455 S.blackstone Ave
5455 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Old Town Park
1140 N Wells St
Chicago, IL 60610
Lake Shore Plaza
445 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
418 S Laramie
418 South Laramie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60644
7109-15 S Ridgeland
7109 S Ridgeland Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
5854 S Michigan Ave
5854 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
7823 S Euclid Ave
7823 S Euclid Ave
Chicago, IL 60649

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity