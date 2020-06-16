Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed

525 W Cornelia Ave - Property Id: 258473



This is a very LARGE East Lakeview 3Bed / 2Bath for RENT! The unit has an updated kitchen and bathrooms, a full size dishwasher, SS appliances, granite counter-tops, hardwood floors throughout. The unit features a large living room and a large separate dining room, spacious closets, and HEAT is Included. The unit is perfect for a roommate situation or family that wants a TON of Space with 2 FULL Bathrooms. The building has a bike room, and extra storage space. No Dogs / Cats Okay. Building amenities include a nice laundry room, a beautifully equipped gym, and a professionally landscaped courtyard. Located less than a block from Lincoln Park and the lakeshore, you have very easy access to great outdoor recreation options. The Sheridan and Belmont bus stops are within steps of your front door. ( Amazing Location! MUST SEE! )

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258473

Property Id 258473



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5837036)