Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

525 W Cornelia Ave

525 West Cornelia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

525 West Cornelia Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Amenities

525 W Cornelia Ave - Property Id: 258473

This is a very LARGE East Lakeview 3Bed / 2Bath for RENT! The unit has an updated kitchen and bathrooms, a full size dishwasher, SS appliances, granite counter-tops, hardwood floors throughout. The unit features a large living room and a large separate dining room, spacious closets, and HEAT is Included. The unit is perfect for a roommate situation or family that wants a TON of Space with 2 FULL Bathrooms. The building has a bike room, and extra storage space. No Dogs / Cats Okay. Building amenities include a nice laundry room, a beautifully equipped gym, and a professionally landscaped courtyard. Located less than a block from Lincoln Park and the lakeshore, you have very easy access to great outdoor recreation options. The Sheridan and Belmont bus stops are within steps of your front door. ( Amazing Location! MUST SEE! )
Property Id 258473

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 W Cornelia Ave have any available units?
525 W Cornelia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 W Cornelia Ave have?
Some of 525 W Cornelia Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 W Cornelia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
525 W Cornelia Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 W Cornelia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 525 W Cornelia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 525 W Cornelia Ave offer parking?
No, 525 W Cornelia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 525 W Cornelia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 W Cornelia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 W Cornelia Ave have a pool?
No, 525 W Cornelia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 525 W Cornelia Ave have accessible units?
No, 525 W Cornelia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 525 W Cornelia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 W Cornelia Ave has units with dishwashers.
