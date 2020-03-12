All apartments in Chicago
523-31 W Fullerton Parkway

523 West Fullerton Parkway · (312) 672-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

523 West Fullerton Parkway, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Fantastic Studio Available in Heart of Lincoln Park! This vintage five story elevator building has bright apartments, ceramic tiled baths! This great location provides access to Clark, Halsted, and Lincoln Ave. shopping as well as the Lakefront. The Fullerton and Clark St. bus stops are just one block away, and the Halsted and Lincoln Ave. bus stops are only three blocks away. Apartment Amenities: Ceramic-tiled baths Huge walk-in closets(select units) Built-in clothes drawers(select units) Hardwood Floors Stainless Steel Appliances with dishwasher & microwave(select units) Granite Countertops(select units) Building Amenities: Intercom entry system Laundry On Site Cable ready On-site manager

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523-31 W Fullerton Parkway have any available units?
523-31 W Fullerton Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 523-31 W Fullerton Parkway have?
Some of 523-31 W Fullerton Parkway's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523-31 W Fullerton Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
523-31 W Fullerton Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523-31 W Fullerton Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 523-31 W Fullerton Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 523-31 W Fullerton Parkway offer parking?
No, 523-31 W Fullerton Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 523-31 W Fullerton Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523-31 W Fullerton Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523-31 W Fullerton Parkway have a pool?
No, 523-31 W Fullerton Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 523-31 W Fullerton Parkway have accessible units?
No, 523-31 W Fullerton Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 523-31 W Fullerton Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523-31 W Fullerton Parkway has units with dishwashers.
