Amenities

some paid utils range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities

Great 1BR Apartment Available in Fantastic East Lake View - FREE HEAT!

These great apartments feature wonderful layouts and spacious closets. Lincoln Park is within very easy walking distance as is the Diversey driving range and Waveland Golf course. Sheridan, Diversey, and Broadway surround this location offering great access to shopping, restaurants, and night life. Several bus lines are available within a few blocks.