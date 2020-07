Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven Property Amenities cats allowed

Popular Ravenswood Location close to El Train and great local amenities. Near 2 bus lines. Each unit has been remodeled and updated:



- New Windows

- FREE HEAT!

- NEW kitchens and NEW bathrooms

- laundry IN-UNIT!

- assigned building engineer

- cats OK!



ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company in Chicago since 1966!



No security deposit!



Check out this great video walk through of our SISTER unit at the same building. Finishes may be slightly different but same great quality: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DPWIbZTKRX4

Leavitt & Foster



Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange for a showing @ 773 549-5443