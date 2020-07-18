All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5124 S Greenwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5124 S Greenwood Ave
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

5124 S Greenwood Ave

5124 South Greenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5124 South Greenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Hyde Park Unit - Property Id: 292335

A naturally well-lit and spacious 4 bedroom apartment in the historic Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago, boasts distinct vintage style and appeal. Classic hardwood floors, generous storage space and not to mention a cozy fireplace to help escape from those frigid winter months. And if that isn't enough, enjoy a private deck perfect for summer entertaining. This apartment is just minutes away from shopping, restaurants, all forms of public transportation and the University of Chicago. Friendly onsite management welcomes pets (with some exceptions) and includes heat and water in the rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292335
Property Id 292335

(RLNE5923839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5124 S Greenwood Ave have any available units?
5124 S Greenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5124 S Greenwood Ave have?
Some of 5124 S Greenwood Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5124 S Greenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5124 S Greenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 S Greenwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5124 S Greenwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5124 S Greenwood Ave offer parking?
No, 5124 S Greenwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5124 S Greenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5124 S Greenwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 S Greenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 5124 S Greenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5124 S Greenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 5124 S Greenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 S Greenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5124 S Greenwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chestnut Tower
121 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
634-42 West Cornelia
634 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Cornell Terrace
5430 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
7100 South Shore Apartment Homes
7100 S South Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60649
Moment
545 N McClurg Ct
Chicago, IL 60611
Wilson Court Apartments
1901 W Wilson Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
4455 S. Greenwood Avenue
4455 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60653
Union West
933 W Washington Blvd
Chicago, IL 60606

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College