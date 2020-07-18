5124 S Greenwood Ave

Amenities

Beautiful Hyde Park Unit



A naturally well-lit and spacious 4 bedroom apartment in the historic Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago, boasts distinct vintage style and appeal. Classic hardwood floors, generous storage space and not to mention a cozy fireplace to help escape from those frigid winter months. And if that isn't enough, enjoy a private deck perfect for summer entertaining. This apartment is just minutes away from shopping, restaurants, all forms of public transportation and the University of Chicago. Friendly onsite management welcomes pets (with some exceptions) and includes heat and water in the rent.

