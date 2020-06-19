All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM

5107 Winchester

5107 N Winchester Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5107 N Winchester Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
-Dishwasher -Close to public transport -Spacious -Good natural lighting -FREE HEAT -Hardwood floors - No dogs No Security Deposit! Pet and Bundle Fees May Apply Call Valya 847-533-5818 ICM PROPERTIES

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5107 Winchester have any available units?
5107 Winchester doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5107 Winchester have?
Some of 5107 Winchester's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5107 Winchester currently offering any rent specials?
5107 Winchester isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5107 Winchester pet-friendly?
Yes, 5107 Winchester is pet friendly.
Does 5107 Winchester offer parking?
No, 5107 Winchester does not offer parking.
Does 5107 Winchester have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5107 Winchester does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5107 Winchester have a pool?
No, 5107 Winchester does not have a pool.
Does 5107 Winchester have accessible units?
No, 5107 Winchester does not have accessible units.
Does 5107 Winchester have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5107 Winchester has units with dishwashers.
