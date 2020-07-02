5050 North Ridgeway Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

One of three luxurious units in this newly finished building. Complete gut rehab with luxury and style. Stunning designer finishes, jumbo units with open floor plans perfect for dining and entertainment. Spacious Master Bedroom Suite with lavish en suite bathroom. Chef's Kitchen featuring custom cabinetry, Smart Stainless Steel Appliances, large Island and high end Waterfall Granite Countertops. Sunny and light filled with high ceiling throughout. Hardwood floors, in-unit washer and dryer, designer lighting, ambient lighting adding elegance indoor and even outdoor. Shared three car garage and fantastic oversized backyard. Walk to the train, restaurants, parks and shopping. Rated Best Places to Live Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods by Chicago Magazine. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,500/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.