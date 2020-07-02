All apartments in Chicago
5050 North Ridgeway Avenue

Location

5050 North Ridgeway Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
One of three luxurious units in this newly finished building. Complete gut rehab with luxury and style. Stunning designer finishes, jumbo units with open floor plans perfect for dining and entertainment. Spacious Master Bedroom Suite with lavish en suite bathroom. Chef's Kitchen featuring custom cabinetry, Smart Stainless Steel Appliances, large Island and high end Waterfall Granite Countertops. Sunny and light filled with high ceiling throughout. Hardwood floors, in-unit washer and dryer, designer lighting, ambient lighting adding elegance indoor and even outdoor. Shared three car garage and fantastic oversized backyard. Walk to the train, restaurants, parks and shopping. Rated Best Places to Live Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods by Chicago Magazine. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,500/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5050 North Ridgeway Avenue have any available units?
5050 North Ridgeway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5050 North Ridgeway Avenue have?
Some of 5050 North Ridgeway Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5050 North Ridgeway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5050 North Ridgeway Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5050 North Ridgeway Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5050 North Ridgeway Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5050 North Ridgeway Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5050 North Ridgeway Avenue offers parking.
Does 5050 North Ridgeway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5050 North Ridgeway Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5050 North Ridgeway Avenue have a pool?
No, 5050 North Ridgeway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5050 North Ridgeway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5050 North Ridgeway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5050 North Ridgeway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5050 North Ridgeway Avenue has units with dishwashers.
