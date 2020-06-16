All apartments in Chicago
5032 N Western Ave 3

5032 North Western Avenue · (773) 491-1713
Location

5032 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Brand New Rehab! SS Appliance + D/W, W/D In-Unit - Property Id: 260729

Brand New Rehab! SS Appliance + Dishwasher, Granite, Washer/Dryer In-Unit, HW Floors!

We have several 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments available now. Some of the wonderful amenities are:

Hardwood Floors Throughout
Washer/Dryer IN-UNIT
Huge Bedrooms w/ Organized Closets
NEW Kitchen Complete w/ Light Granite Counter Tops, Frigidair Stainless Steel Appliances, and Dark Wood Cabinets.
NEW Bathroom w/ dark wood vanity, brand new toilet, lighting, and fixtures as well as spa-like tiling
Large Living Spaces w/ faux fireplaces
Central Heat/Air
7'x15' back porch and private grass area for building tenants only
Extra storage available

$70 Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260729
Property Id 260729

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5764859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5032 N Western Ave 3 have any available units?
5032 N Western Ave 3 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5032 N Western Ave 3 have?
Some of 5032 N Western Ave 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5032 N Western Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
5032 N Western Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5032 N Western Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5032 N Western Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 5032 N Western Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 5032 N Western Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 5032 N Western Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5032 N Western Ave 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5032 N Western Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 5032 N Western Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 5032 N Western Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 5032 N Western Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5032 N Western Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5032 N Western Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
