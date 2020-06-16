5032 N Western Ave 3

Amenities

Brand New Rehab! SS Appliance + D/W, W/D In-Unit - Property Id: 260729



Brand New Rehab! SS Appliance + Dishwasher, Granite, Washer/Dryer In-Unit, HW Floors!



We have several 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments available now. Some of the wonderful amenities are:



Hardwood Floors Throughout

Washer/Dryer IN-UNIT

Huge Bedrooms w/ Organized Closets

NEW Kitchen Complete w/ Light Granite Counter Tops, Frigidair Stainless Steel Appliances, and Dark Wood Cabinets.

NEW Bathroom w/ dark wood vanity, brand new toilet, lighting, and fixtures as well as spa-like tiling

Large Living Spaces w/ faux fireplaces

Central Heat/Air

7'x15' back porch and private grass area for building tenants only

Extra storage available



$70 Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260729

No Dogs Allowed



