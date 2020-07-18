501 W Deming Pl 3N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

501 WEST Deming, #3N - Property Id: 313374



Junior 1 Bed apartment in AMAZING Lincoln Park location!!! Unit features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry available on-site. Close to the Lake, Lincoln Park Zoo, Diversey Harbor, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Easy access to public transportation. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. All applicants must have 700+ credit score and 3x income to rent ratio. No cosigners.Presented by Fulton Grace Realty!

Andrew Wright

Fulton Grace Realty

312-702-9578

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/501-w-deming-pl-chicago-il-unit-3n/313374

Property Id 313374



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5943697)