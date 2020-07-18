All apartments in Chicago
501 W Deming Pl 3N

501 W Deming Pl · (312) 702-9578
Location

501 W Deming Pl, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3N · Avail. now

$1,945

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
501 WEST Deming, #3N - Property Id: 313374

Junior 1 Bed apartment in AMAZING Lincoln Park location!!! Unit features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry available on-site. Close to the Lake, Lincoln Park Zoo, Diversey Harbor, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Easy access to public transportation. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. All applicants must have 700+ credit score and 3x income to rent ratio. No cosigners.Presented by Fulton Grace Realty!
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/501-w-deming-pl-chicago-il-unit-3n/313374
Property Id 313374

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5943697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 W Deming Pl 3N have any available units?
501 W Deming Pl 3N has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 W Deming Pl 3N have?
Some of 501 W Deming Pl 3N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 W Deming Pl 3N currently offering any rent specials?
501 W Deming Pl 3N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 W Deming Pl 3N pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 W Deming Pl 3N is pet friendly.
Does 501 W Deming Pl 3N offer parking?
No, 501 W Deming Pl 3N does not offer parking.
Does 501 W Deming Pl 3N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 W Deming Pl 3N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 W Deming Pl 3N have a pool?
No, 501 W Deming Pl 3N does not have a pool.
Does 501 W Deming Pl 3N have accessible units?
No, 501 W Deming Pl 3N does not have accessible units.
Does 501 W Deming Pl 3N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 W Deming Pl 3N has units with dishwashers.
