500 W FULLERTON PKWY

Spacious Studio in Lincoln Park! Located in Lincoln Park, this vintage five story elevator building has bright apartments, ceramic tiled baths, and the utilities are free! This great location provides access to Clark, Halsted, and Lincoln Ave. shopping as well as the Lakefront. The Fullerton and Clark St. bus stops are just one block away, and the Halsted and Lincoln Ave. bus stops are only three blocks away. Apartment Amenities: Ceramic-tiled baths Most have huge walk-in closets Built-in clothes drawers Wall-to-wall carpeting Building Amenities: Laundry facilities Cable ready On-site manager