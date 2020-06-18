All apartments in Chicago
Last updated March 8 2020 at 2:45 AM

500 W FULLERTON PKWY

500 West Fullerton Parkway · (312) 672-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 West Fullerton Parkway, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
elevator
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Spacious Studio in Lincoln Park! Located in Lincoln Park, this vintage five story elevator building has bright apartments, ceramic tiled baths, and the utilities are free! This great location provides access to Clark, Halsted, and Lincoln Ave. shopping as well as the Lakefront. The Fullerton and Clark St. bus stops are just one block away, and the Halsted and Lincoln Ave. bus stops are only three blocks away. Apartment Amenities: Ceramic-tiled baths Most have huge walk-in closets Built-in clothes drawers Wall-to-wall carpeting Building Amenities: Laundry facilities Cable ready On-site manager

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 W FULLERTON PKWY have any available units?
500 W FULLERTON PKWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 W FULLERTON PKWY have?
Some of 500 W FULLERTON PKWY's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 W FULLERTON PKWY currently offering any rent specials?
500 W FULLERTON PKWY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 W FULLERTON PKWY pet-friendly?
No, 500 W FULLERTON PKWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 500 W FULLERTON PKWY offer parking?
No, 500 W FULLERTON PKWY does not offer parking.
Does 500 W FULLERTON PKWY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 W FULLERTON PKWY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 W FULLERTON PKWY have a pool?
No, 500 W FULLERTON PKWY does not have a pool.
Does 500 W FULLERTON PKWY have accessible units?
No, 500 W FULLERTON PKWY does not have accessible units.
Does 500 W FULLERTON PKWY have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 W FULLERTON PKWY does not have units with dishwashers.
