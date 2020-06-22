All apartments in Chicago
500 N Kingsbury 2308
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

500 N Kingsbury 2308

500 N Kingsbury St · (224) 343-6767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 N Kingsbury St, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2308 · Avail. now

$2,122

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful Views From This Great 1 bedroom! - Property Id: 228298

Beautifully designed apartment unit in the heart of River North, right next to the Chicago river. Wake up to amazing views! Unit is newly remodeled with amazing maple kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a beautiful remodeled bathroom. Have access to these awesome amenities:
-Outdoor pool
-Whirlpool spa
-State of the art fitness center
-Outdoor fire pits and grilling station
-Business center
-Private terrace area
-Landscaped river walk
-Study center
-Dog run area for your furry friends

An all around great way to live. River North is an amazing location to explore the great attractions Chicago has to offer. Have walking access to the vibrant nightlife, glamorous restaurants, art galleries, and an abundance of entertainment, and the red line is less than a mile away.

Disclosure: Pictures are representative of typical units and may not be the unit advertised. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228298
Property Id 228298

(RLNE5793056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 N Kingsbury 2308 have any available units?
500 N Kingsbury 2308 has a unit available for $2,122 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 N Kingsbury 2308 have?
Some of 500 N Kingsbury 2308's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 N Kingsbury 2308 currently offering any rent specials?
500 N Kingsbury 2308 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 N Kingsbury 2308 pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 N Kingsbury 2308 is pet friendly.
Does 500 N Kingsbury 2308 offer parking?
No, 500 N Kingsbury 2308 does not offer parking.
Does 500 N Kingsbury 2308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 N Kingsbury 2308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 N Kingsbury 2308 have a pool?
Yes, 500 N Kingsbury 2308 has a pool.
Does 500 N Kingsbury 2308 have accessible units?
No, 500 N Kingsbury 2308 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 N Kingsbury 2308 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 N Kingsbury 2308 has units with dishwashers.
