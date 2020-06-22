500 N Kingsbury 2308

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park fire pit gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful Views From This Great 1 bedroom! - Property Id: 228298



Beautifully designed apartment unit in the heart of River North, right next to the Chicago river. Wake up to amazing views! Unit is newly remodeled with amazing maple kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a beautiful remodeled bathroom. Have access to these awesome amenities:

-Outdoor pool

-Whirlpool spa

-State of the art fitness center

-Outdoor fire pits and grilling station

-Business center

-Private terrace area

-Landscaped river walk

-Study center

-Dog run area for your furry friends



An all around great way to live. River North is an amazing location to explore the great attractions Chicago has to offer. Have walking access to the vibrant nightlife, glamorous restaurants, art galleries, and an abundance of entertainment, and the red line is less than a mile away.



