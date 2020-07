Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Recent-Rehabbed Apt! IN-UNIT Washer/Dryer - Property Id: 295650



2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Recent-Rehabbed Apt! IN-UNIT Washer/Dryer. SS Appliances w dishwasher and Granite Counters!



2 Bedroom / 1 Bath in a beautiful vintage style building! Includes many modern features:



-Central Heat and A/C

-IN-UNIT Washer / Dryer

-Stainless Steel Appliances with Dishwasher!

-Granite counter-tops

-Modern bathrooms

-Modern lighting fixtures

-Hardwood floors throughout



$70 Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4954-n-saint-louis-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/295650

Property Id 295650



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5940892)