4952 W Berteau Ave 1

600 sqft - New Studio in Portage Park!! - Property Id: 120770
Studio / 1 Bath in Portage Park close to 6 Corners! New SS Appl, New Bathroom. Free Heat!
Studio / 1 Bathroom Apt in Beautiful Portage Park Neighborhood. Located close to Public Transit-- Montrose Blue Line & Mayfair Metra
The unit has been updated and includes:
-Stainless Steel Fridge & Oven/Range
-Grey Paint Interior
-Remodeled Bathroom w/ New Tiling
-New Lighting Fixtures
-Hardwood Flooring
Heat included!
Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash
Flexible Move-In
Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
No Dogs Allowed
