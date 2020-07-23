4952 W Berteau Ave 1

Amenities

600 sqft - New Studio in Portage Park!! - Property Id: 120770



Studio / 1 Bath in Portage Park close to 6 Corners! New SS Appl, New Bathroom. Free Heat!



Studio / 1 Bathroom Apt in Beautiful Portage Park Neighborhood. Located close to Public Transit-- Montrose Blue Line & Mayfair Metra



The unit has been updated and includes:

-Stainless Steel Fridge & Oven/Range

-Grey Paint Interior

-Remodeled Bathroom w/ New Tiling

-New Lighting Fixtures

-Hardwood Flooring



Heat included!



Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash



Flexible Move-In



Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4952-w-berteau-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/120770

