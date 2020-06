Amenities

Large, beautiful, open space 2 bed/2 bath available 12/15/19! Gorgeous 2 Bed/2 Bath in modern building in Lincoln Square! Enjoy the spacious rooms and great finishes! This unit features surround sound capabilities, in and an updated kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. One exterior parking spot included in the rent price! Located right in the middle of Lincoln Square surrounded by restaurants, bars and shopping!