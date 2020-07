Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Cornell Square...Beautiful and spacious 3-bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms and sunny family room. Come home to an eat-in kitchen with balcony. Large living and dining rooms with hardwood floors through out with lots of natural with the windows featuring wood blinds. Plenty of parking for a semi-exclusive community with a 2-car garage that includes two permit outside parking spaces for your household or guests.