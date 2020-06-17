All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:26 PM

4917 N Damen

4917 North Damen Avenue · (773) 519-4700
Location

4917 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Ravenswood Two Bedroom/One Bath, Modern Kitchen, Spacious Unit This apartment features hardwood floors throughout. An updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The bathroom is updated with marble and newer fixtures. Bedrooms are will both fit queen sized beds with good closet space. Combined living and dining space.
*Available ASAP* *Good Credit and Income Required* *Security Deposit of $1750* *No Move In Fee* $50 Application Fee and 1st Months Rent due when applying* *Pets Considered*Lincoln Square/ Ravenswood
A lively, eclectic neighborhood with longstanding German roots, whose quiet residential streets are filled with three flats and single family homes.
Perfect for those who...
Want a flourishing community with a spacious property lines, hundred-year-old trees, a historic feel and a modern buzz. More settled than North Center, more revitalized than Roger Park.
What it is like to live in the Lincoln Square/ Ravenswood
Along the intersection of Lincoln, Western and Lawrence independently owned business have thrived: shops selling books, toys, records, instruments, collectables, clothes and more have sprouted up, and with them dozens of bistros, cafes, ethnic restaurants, coffee houses, corner bars and neighborhood movie theaters to keep everyone happy, entertained and well fed. Ravenswood Avenue's former warehouse corridor, on the other hand, has been converted to house everything from antiques shops and furniture stores to art galleries, theaters and non-profits, to gyms and doggy day cares.
Attractions , Landmarks and Things to Do
Kempf Plaza, a pleasant public space with a delightful fountain, sits at the core of Lincoln Square's commercial district, surrounded by quintessential neighborhood cornerstones, such as Merz Apothocary, authentic Chicago Brauhaus and Gene's Sausage Shop. The DANK Haus German-American cultural center resides in the neighborhood, offering language classes, film screenings, museum space and an art gallery. The independent, not-for-profit Old Town School of Folk Music teaches thousands of weekly classes and workshops in a variety of disciplines alongside its concert hall on Lincoln Avenue.
Transportation
The neighborhood is serviced by multiple CTA Brown Line stations, as well as a Metra light rail station.
Close by to
Several of the city's largest music venues, such as the Riviera and the Aragon Ballroom are to the East.Also to the East, enormous Montrose Beach, which also houses a harbor, a nature area, and numerous athletic facilities by the lakeshore.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4917 N Damen have any available units?
4917 N Damen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4917 N Damen have?
Some of 4917 N Damen's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4917 N Damen currently offering any rent specials?
4917 N Damen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 N Damen pet-friendly?
No, 4917 N Damen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4917 N Damen offer parking?
No, 4917 N Damen does not offer parking.
Does 4917 N Damen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4917 N Damen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 N Damen have a pool?
No, 4917 N Damen does not have a pool.
Does 4917 N Damen have accessible units?
No, 4917 N Damen does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 N Damen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4917 N Damen has units with dishwashers.
