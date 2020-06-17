4917 N Damen

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Ravenswood Two Bedroom/One Bath, Modern Kitchen, Spacious Unit This apartment features hardwood floors throughout. An updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The bathroom is updated with marble and newer fixtures. Bedrooms are will both fit queen sized beds with good closet space. Combined living and dining space.

*Available ASAP* *Good Credit and Income Required* *Security Deposit of $1750* *No Move In Fee* $50 Application Fee and 1st Months Rent due when applying* *Pets Considered*Lincoln Square/ Ravenswood

A lively, eclectic neighborhood with longstanding German roots, whose quiet residential streets are filled with three flats and single family homes.

Perfect for those who...

Want a flourishing community with a spacious property lines, hundred-year-old trees, a historic feel and a modern buzz. More settled than North Center, more revitalized than Roger Park.

What it is like to live in the Lincoln Square/ Ravenswood

Along the intersection of Lincoln, Western and Lawrence independently owned business have thrived: shops selling books, toys, records, instruments, collectables, clothes and more have sprouted up, and with them dozens of bistros, cafes, ethnic restaurants, coffee houses, corner bars and neighborhood movie theaters to keep everyone happy, entertained and well fed. Ravenswood Avenue's former warehouse corridor, on the other hand, has been converted to house everything from antiques shops and furniture stores to art galleries, theaters and non-profits, to gyms and doggy day cares.

Attractions , Landmarks and Things to Do

Kempf Plaza, a pleasant public space with a delightful fountain, sits at the core of Lincoln Square's commercial district, surrounded by quintessential neighborhood cornerstones, such as Merz Apothocary, authentic Chicago Brauhaus and Gene's Sausage Shop. The DANK Haus German-American cultural center resides in the neighborhood, offering language classes, film screenings, museum space and an art gallery. The independent, not-for-profit Old Town School of Folk Music teaches thousands of weekly classes and workshops in a variety of disciplines alongside its concert hall on Lincoln Avenue.

Transportation

The neighborhood is serviced by multiple CTA Brown Line stations, as well as a Metra light rail station.

Close by to

Several of the city's largest music venues, such as the Riviera and the Aragon Ballroom are to the East.Also to the East, enormous Montrose Beach, which also houses a harbor, a nature area, and numerous athletic facilities by the lakeshore.

ELAN309208