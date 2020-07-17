4911 W Cuyler Ave 1

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Renovated 1 Bedroom in Portage Park - Property Id: 275002



This 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located on Milwaukee and Cuyler in the heart of Portage Park. Close to Chase Bank, Jimmy Johns, Jewel - Osco, Marshalls and Portage Park Shopping Center. This unit includes the following.



Amenities

* Open Layout

* Ceiling Fan

* Hardwood Floors

* Stainless Steel Appliances

* Dishwasher

* Microwave

* Modern Bath

* Small Deck in the back

* Bedroom fits a queen

* Pet Friendly/ $250 Pet fee

* Parking Available/ $150 Monthly

* Tenant responsible for electric and gas

* $250 Move in fee



**Requirements**

* 650 Credit score

* Make 3x the rent

* No Evictions

* No Bankruptcies

* NO EXCEPTIONS

***Application fees are non refundable***

****Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding the unit. As availability is subject to change.****



Michael Robinson

847-331-6307

Landstar Realty Group

1611 Montrose Ave

Chicago, Il 60613

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275002

Property Id 275002



(RLNE5882976)