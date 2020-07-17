4911 W Cuyler Ave 1

Amenities
Renovated 1 Bedroom in Portage Park - Property Id: 275002
This 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located on Milwaukee and Cuyler in the heart of Portage Park. Close to Chase Bank, Jimmy Johns, Jewel - Osco, Marshalls and Portage Park Shopping Center. This unit includes the following.
* Open Layout
* Ceiling Fan
* Hardwood Floors
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Dishwasher
* Microwave
* Modern Bath
* Small Deck in the back
* Bedroom fits a queen
* Pet Friendly/ $250 Pet fee
* Parking Available/ $150 Monthly
* Tenant responsible for electric and gas
* $250 Move in fee
**Requirements**
* 650 Credit score
* Make 3x the rent
* No Evictions
* No Bankruptcies
* NO EXCEPTIONS
***Application fees are non refundable***
****Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding the unit. As availability is subject to change.****
Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose Ave
Chicago, Il 60613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275002
(RLNE5882976)