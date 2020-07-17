All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4911 W Cuyler Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4911 W Cuyler Ave 1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

4911 W Cuyler Ave 1

4911 West Cuyler Avenue · (847) 331-6307
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4911 West Cuyler Avenue, Chicago, IL 60641
Portage Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Renovated 1 Bedroom in Portage Park - Property Id: 275002

This 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located on Milwaukee and Cuyler in the heart of Portage Park. Close to Chase Bank, Jimmy Johns, Jewel - Osco, Marshalls and Portage Park Shopping Center. This unit includes the following.

Amenities
* Open Layout
* Ceiling Fan
* Hardwood Floors
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Dishwasher
* Microwave
* Modern Bath
* Small Deck in the back
* Bedroom fits a queen
* Pet Friendly/ $250 Pet fee
* Parking Available/ $150 Monthly
* Tenant responsible for electric and gas
* $250 Move in fee

**Requirements**
* 650 Credit score
* Make 3x the rent
* No Evictions
* No Bankruptcies
* NO EXCEPTIONS
***Application fees are non refundable***
****Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding the unit. As availability is subject to change.****

Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose Ave
Chicago, Il 60613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275002
Property Id 275002

(RLNE5882976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4911 W Cuyler Ave 1 have any available units?
4911 W Cuyler Ave 1 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4911 W Cuyler Ave 1 have?
Some of 4911 W Cuyler Ave 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4911 W Cuyler Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4911 W Cuyler Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4911 W Cuyler Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4911 W Cuyler Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4911 W Cuyler Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4911 W Cuyler Ave 1 offers parking.
Does 4911 W Cuyler Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4911 W Cuyler Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4911 W Cuyler Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 4911 W Cuyler Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4911 W Cuyler Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 4911 W Cuyler Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4911 W Cuyler Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4911 W Cuyler Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4911 W Cuyler Ave 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wells Place
837 South Wells Street
Chicago, IL 60607
1400 North Lake Shore Drive
1400 North Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60610
Parc Huron
469 W Huron St
Chicago, IL 60654
2235 E 71st St
2235 E 71st St
Chicago, IL 60649
Circa 922
922 W Washington Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607
849-53 W Lill
849 West Lill Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
5328 W Harrison
5328 West Harrison Street
Chicago, IL 60644
AMLI Lofts
850 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity