on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils carpet range

Large 1BR english garden unit in Albany Park! - Property Id: 287915



Large 1BR with heat and water included in rent!

This apartment is only couple steps down from the sidewalk level . Features:

-formal dining room

-large living room

- additional space/den

-good size bedroom

-space to store the bike

-cats are allowed, sorry no dogs

-coin laundry on site

This will not last. Please contact me for more information or to schedule showing.

Move in fee $500. Application fee $60.

Contact me before applying, unit might have pending application.



