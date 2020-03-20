All apartments in Chicago
4855 North Seeley Ave.
4855 North Seeley Ave.

4855 North Seeley Avenue · (773) 549-5443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4855 North Seeley Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
coffee bar
some paid utils
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
coffee bar
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
- A large space in a great part of Ravenswood! - Vintage kitchen with good storage space - Great water pressure - Queen-sized bedroom - Living & dining room Great Ravenswood location close to everything. Near shopping, nightlife, coffee shops. Close to El, 5 to metra, near multiple bus lines. Building ammenities include: - FREE HEAT! - Hard wood floors - laundry room - assigned building engineer ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company with more than four decades of experience. 24 hour emergency call center YOU PAY NO DEPOSIT!! Corner of Ainslie & Seeley Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443 To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range go to our website @ http://www.icmproperties.com/find.php

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4855 North Seeley Ave. have any available units?
4855 North Seeley Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4855 North Seeley Ave. have?
Some of 4855 North Seeley Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4855 North Seeley Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4855 North Seeley Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4855 North Seeley Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4855 North Seeley Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4855 North Seeley Ave. offer parking?
No, 4855 North Seeley Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4855 North Seeley Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4855 North Seeley Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4855 North Seeley Ave. have a pool?
No, 4855 North Seeley Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4855 North Seeley Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4855 North Seeley Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4855 North Seeley Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4855 North Seeley Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
