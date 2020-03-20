4855 North Seeley Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors 24hr maintenance recently renovated coffee bar some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

- A large space in a great part of Ravenswood! - Vintage kitchen with good storage space - Great water pressure - Queen-sized bedroom - Living & dining room Great Ravenswood location close to everything. Near shopping, nightlife, coffee shops. Close to El, 5 to metra, near multiple bus lines. Building ammenities include: - FREE HEAT! - Hard wood floors - laundry room - assigned building engineer ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company with more than four decades of experience. 24 hour emergency call center YOU PAY NO DEPOSIT!! Corner of Ainslie & Seeley Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443 To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range go to our website @ http://www.icmproperties.com/find.php



Terms: One year lease