4855 N Wolcott Ave Unit G

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

GardenApartment LincolnSquare/Ravenswood 1BR 1Bath - Property Id: 299751



Live at the border of the fabulous neighborhoods of Lincoln Square and Ravenswood, with the best urban amenities at your fingertips. This garden apartment is in a classic courtyard style building. In-unit features include hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchens and baths! Laundry is available onsite and heat is included!



This property is steps from Lawrence Avenue bars and restaurants, a Mariano's supermarket, and less than a mile from the popular Lincoln Square shopping district. Walk to Brown Line trains and the Lawrence Ave Metra station, or make connections via Lawrence and Damen buses.

