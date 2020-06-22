All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4855 N Wolcott Ave Unit G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4855 N Wolcott Ave Unit G
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

4855 N Wolcott Ave Unit G

4855 North Wolcott Avenue · (708) 256-4011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4855 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Unit G · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
GardenApartment LincolnSquare/Ravenswood 1BR 1Bath - Property Id: 299751

Live at the border of the fabulous neighborhoods of Lincoln Square and Ravenswood, with the best urban amenities at your fingertips. This garden apartment is in a classic courtyard style building. In-unit features include hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchens and baths! Laundry is available onsite and heat is included!

This property is steps from Lawrence Avenue bars and restaurants, a Mariano's supermarket, and less than a mile from the popular Lincoln Square shopping district. Walk to Brown Line trains and the Lawrence Ave Metra station, or make connections via Lawrence and Damen buses.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299751
Property Id 299751

(RLNE5853420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4855 N Wolcott Ave Unit G have any available units?
4855 N Wolcott Ave Unit G has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4855 N Wolcott Ave Unit G have?
Some of 4855 N Wolcott Ave Unit G's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4855 N Wolcott Ave Unit G currently offering any rent specials?
4855 N Wolcott Ave Unit G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4855 N Wolcott Ave Unit G pet-friendly?
Yes, 4855 N Wolcott Ave Unit G is pet friendly.
Does 4855 N Wolcott Ave Unit G offer parking?
No, 4855 N Wolcott Ave Unit G does not offer parking.
Does 4855 N Wolcott Ave Unit G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4855 N Wolcott Ave Unit G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4855 N Wolcott Ave Unit G have a pool?
No, 4855 N Wolcott Ave Unit G does not have a pool.
Does 4855 N Wolcott Ave Unit G have accessible units?
No, 4855 N Wolcott Ave Unit G does not have accessible units.
Does 4855 N Wolcott Ave Unit G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4855 N Wolcott Ave Unit G has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4855 N Wolcott Ave Unit G?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1440 E. 52nd Street
1440-1450 E 52nd St
Chicago, IL 60615
Bucktown Station
1870 N Winnebago Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
The Hudson
750 N Hudson Ave
Chicago, IL 60654
5532 S.kenwood Ave
5532 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
Clarendon Shores
4750 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
The Van der Rohe
2933 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
7316 S Jeffery Blvd
7316 S Jeffery Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
3417 N Janssen Ave
3417 North Janssen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity