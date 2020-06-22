4855 N Wolcott Ave Unit G

Amenities
Live at the border of the fabulous neighborhoods of Lincoln Square and Ravenswood, with the best urban amenities at your fingertips. This garden apartment is in a classic courtyard style building. In-unit features include hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchens and baths! Laundry is available onsite and heat is included!
This property is steps from Lawrence Avenue bars and restaurants, a Mariano's supermarket, and less than a mile from the popular Lincoln Square shopping district. Walk to Brown Line trains and the Lawrence Ave Metra station, or make connections via Lawrence and Damen buses.
