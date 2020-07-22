4854 N Linder Ave 5C

Amenities

Unit 5C Available 09/01/20 Jefferson Pk 1 BR Condo with Parking Included!! - Property Id: 322736



Airy and Bright Apartment in Wonderful Jefferson Park Neighborhood * RESERVED OFF STREET PARKING PLACE INCLUDED IN RENT! * Near Everything you need! * CTA Bus stops at Front Door * Very short Walk to Jefferson Pk CTA and Train Terminal * Jewel Grocery Store & Other Shopping Nearby * Lovely Jefferson Park across the street for exercise and activities. * Property has New Cameras Installed for Greater Security

Apt features Hardwood Floors, Modern Eat-In Kitchen with Stove and Refrigerator, Ample Closets & Storage, and Laundry Facilities in the Basement. Bathroom will have further upgrades before 9/1. Heat, AC, and All Utilities except electric are Included in the Rent. E-mail or Phone for any additional questions and to Schedule a Showing.

No Pets Allowed



