Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

4854 N Linder Ave 5C

4854 North Linder Avenue · (773) 857-0270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4854 North Linder Avenue, Chicago, IL 60630
Jefferson Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 5C · Avail. Sep 1

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Unit 5C Available 09/01/20 Jefferson Pk 1 BR Condo with Parking Included!! - Property Id: 322736

Airy and Bright Apartment in Wonderful Jefferson Park Neighborhood * RESERVED OFF STREET PARKING PLACE INCLUDED IN RENT! * Near Everything you need! * CTA Bus stops at Front Door * Very short Walk to Jefferson Pk CTA and Train Terminal * Jewel Grocery Store & Other Shopping Nearby * Lovely Jefferson Park across the street for exercise and activities. * Property has New Cameras Installed for Greater Security
Apt features Hardwood Floors, Modern Eat-In Kitchen with Stove and Refrigerator, Ample Closets & Storage, and Laundry Facilities in the Basement. Bathroom will have further upgrades before 9/1. Heat, AC, and All Utilities except electric are Included in the Rent. E-mail or Phone for any additional questions and to Schedule a Showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4854-n-linder-ave-chicago-il-unit-5c/322736
Property Id 322736

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5969761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4854 N Linder Ave 5C have any available units?
4854 N Linder Ave 5C has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4854 N Linder Ave 5C have?
Some of 4854 N Linder Ave 5C's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4854 N Linder Ave 5C currently offering any rent specials?
4854 N Linder Ave 5C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4854 N Linder Ave 5C pet-friendly?
No, 4854 N Linder Ave 5C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4854 N Linder Ave 5C offer parking?
Yes, 4854 N Linder Ave 5C offers parking.
Does 4854 N Linder Ave 5C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4854 N Linder Ave 5C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4854 N Linder Ave 5C have a pool?
No, 4854 N Linder Ave 5C does not have a pool.
Does 4854 N Linder Ave 5C have accessible units?
No, 4854 N Linder Ave 5C does not have accessible units.
Does 4854 N Linder Ave 5C have units with dishwashers?
No, 4854 N Linder Ave 5C does not have units with dishwashers.
