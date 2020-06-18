4846-4856 W North Ave

Amenities
Spacious North Ave Apartments (Studio) - Property Id: 261325
Come enjoy what North Ave. Apartments has to offer: hardwood floors, heat included with rent and on site laundry in the lower level of the building. . Tenant is responsible for cooking gas and electric. Unit includes stove & refrigerator.
These apartments are conveniently located across the street from Washington Square Mall, a strip center with a local grocery store, fitness center, retail shops and plenty of restaurants options.
This is a prime location with a very walk-able score of 82.!!! Only steps away front the North Ave 72 bus, Cicero 54 bus and many nearby parks.
CHECK OUT OUR VIRTUAL TOUR!!! LINK BELOW...
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KUAcP6Pndwq
Interested candidates must meet the following criteria:
• 620 credit score or higher
• Income must be three times asking rent
• Two years of employment history NO gaps
• No criminal history in seven years
• No bankruptcy filed in five years
• No eviction history or rent owed to any previous landlord
• Good housekeeping
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261325
Property Id 261325
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5868944)