4846-4856 W North Ave

on-site laundry hardwood floors gym some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry

Spacious North Ave Apartments (Studio)



Come enjoy what North Ave. Apartments has to offer: hardwood floors, heat included with rent and on site laundry in the lower level of the building. . Tenant is responsible for cooking gas and electric. Unit includes stove & refrigerator.



These apartments are conveniently located across the street from Washington Square Mall, a strip center with a local grocery store, fitness center, retail shops and plenty of restaurants options.



This is a prime location with a very walk-able score of 82.!!! Only steps away front the North Ave 72 bus, Cicero 54 bus and many nearby parks.



Interested candidates must meet the following criteria:

• 620 credit score or higher

• Income must be three times asking rent

• Two years of employment history NO gaps

• No criminal history in seven years

• No bankruptcy filed in five years

• No eviction history or rent owed to any previous landlord

• Good housekeeping

No Pets Allowed



