Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

4846-4856 W North Ave

4846 W North Ave · (312) 372-6703
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4846 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60639
Austin

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $750 · Avail. now

$750

Studio · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
gym
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
Spacious North Ave Apartments (Studio) - Property Id: 261325

Come enjoy what North Ave. Apartments has to offer: hardwood floors, heat included with rent and on site laundry in the lower level of the building. . Tenant is responsible for cooking gas and electric. Unit includes stove & refrigerator.

These apartments are conveniently located across the street from Washington Square Mall, a strip center with a local grocery store, fitness center, retail shops and plenty of restaurants options.

This is a prime location with a very walk-able score of 82.!!! Only steps away front the North Ave 72 bus, Cicero 54 bus and many nearby parks.

CHECK OUT OUR VIRTUAL TOUR!!! LINK BELOW...

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KUAcP6Pndwq

Interested candidates must meet the following criteria:
• 620 credit score or higher
• Income must be three times asking rent
• Two years of employment history NO gaps
• No criminal history in seven years
• No bankruptcy filed in five years
• No eviction history or rent owed to any previous landlord
• Good housekeeping
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261325
Property Id 261325

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5868944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4846-4856 W North Ave have any available units?
4846-4856 W North Ave has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4846-4856 W North Ave have?
Some of 4846-4856 W North Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4846-4856 W North Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4846-4856 W North Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4846-4856 W North Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4846-4856 W North Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4846-4856 W North Ave offer parking?
No, 4846-4856 W North Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4846-4856 W North Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4846-4856 W North Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4846-4856 W North Ave have a pool?
No, 4846-4856 W North Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4846-4856 W North Ave have accessible units?
No, 4846-4856 W North Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4846-4856 W North Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4846-4856 W North Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
