Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4844 W Wrightwood Ave D2
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

4844 W Wrightwood Ave D2

4844 West Wrightwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4844 West Wrightwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639
Belmont Cragin

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Studio, 1 bath in Belmont/Cragin - Property Id: 290965

This unit is located on the corner of Lamon ave and Wrightwood ave in the belmont/Cragin neighborhood. Close to Dollar Tree, Walgreens, McDonalds, Subway and Dunkin Donuts. This unit includes heat and water.

Amenities
* Hardwood floors
* Ceiling fans
* Large Closets
* Large living room
* Modern white appliances
* Oak cabinets
* Modern bath
* Bedroom fit king
* Heat. & Water included
* Cats only
* $300 Move in fee

**REQUIREMENTS**
* 650 Credit score
* Make 3x the rent
* No evictions
* No bankruptcies
* NO EXCEPTIONS
**Application fees are non refundable**
***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding this unit. As availability subject to change.***

Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose ave
Chicago, Il 60613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290965
Property Id 290965

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5872793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4844 W Wrightwood Ave D2 have any available units?
4844 W Wrightwood Ave D2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4844 W Wrightwood Ave D2 have?
Some of 4844 W Wrightwood Ave D2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4844 W Wrightwood Ave D2 currently offering any rent specials?
4844 W Wrightwood Ave D2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4844 W Wrightwood Ave D2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4844 W Wrightwood Ave D2 is pet friendly.
Does 4844 W Wrightwood Ave D2 offer parking?
No, 4844 W Wrightwood Ave D2 does not offer parking.
Does 4844 W Wrightwood Ave D2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4844 W Wrightwood Ave D2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4844 W Wrightwood Ave D2 have a pool?
No, 4844 W Wrightwood Ave D2 does not have a pool.
Does 4844 W Wrightwood Ave D2 have accessible units?
No, 4844 W Wrightwood Ave D2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4844 W Wrightwood Ave D2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4844 W Wrightwood Ave D2 does not have units with dishwashers.
