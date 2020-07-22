4844 W Wrightwood Ave D2

Amenities
Studio, 1 bath in Belmont/Cragin - Property Id: 290965
This unit is located on the corner of Lamon ave and Wrightwood ave in the belmont/Cragin neighborhood. Close to Dollar Tree, Walgreens, McDonalds, Subway and Dunkin Donuts. This unit includes heat and water.
Amenities
* Hardwood floors
* Ceiling fans
* Large Closets
* Large living room
* Modern white appliances
* Oak cabinets
* Modern bath
* Bedroom fit king
* Heat. & Water included
* Cats only
* $300 Move in fee
**REQUIREMENTS**
* 650 Credit score
* Make 3x the rent
* No evictions
* No bankruptcies
* NO EXCEPTIONS
**Application fees are non refundable**
***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding this unit. As availability subject to change.***
Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose ave
Chicago, Il 60613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290965
No Dogs Allowed
