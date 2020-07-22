4844 W Wrightwood Ave D2

Amenities

This unit is located on the corner of Lamon ave and Wrightwood ave in the belmont/Cragin neighborhood. Close to Dollar Tree, Walgreens, McDonalds, Subway and Dunkin Donuts. This unit includes heat and water.



Amenities

* Hardwood floors

* Ceiling fans

* Large Closets

* Large living room

* Modern white appliances

* Oak cabinets

* Modern bath

* Bedroom fit king

* Heat. & Water included

* Cats only

* $300 Move in fee



**REQUIREMENTS**

* 650 Credit score

* Make 3x the rent

* No evictions

* No bankruptcies

* NO EXCEPTIONS

**Application fees are non refundable**

***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding this unit. As availability subject to change.***



Michael Robinson

847-331-6307

Landstar Realty Group

1611 Montrose ave

Chicago, Il 60613

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290965

No Dogs Allowed



