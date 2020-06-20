4819 N Christiana Ave 1W

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

New Bldg! 1BR/1BA CLOSE to Kimball Brown Line! - Property Id: 236705



Apartment offers:



In Unit Washer & Dryer

Central Heating and Air Conditioning

Stainless Steel Kitchen including Dishwasher and Microwave

Granite Countertops

Original Refinished Hardwood Floors

Beautiful Grey Bathroom Tile with New Tub

Grey Freshly Painted Walls

Custom Closets



This bedroom will comfortably fit a queen sized bed.



Intercom/ Buzzer to phone!



Bring your dog!



Included in Rent: Water, Maintenance, Trash



Tech Fee includes INTERNET at 200 mbps, Online Portal Fee and Amazon Key Delivery



No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s and Tech Fee apply.

Cats and Dog OK with pet fee. No size or breed restrictions. (1 dog max)



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!



Silver Property Group, Ltd.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236705

(RLNE5624704)