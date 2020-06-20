All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4819 N Christiana Ave 1W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4819 N Christiana Ave 1W
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

4819 N Christiana Ave 1W

4819 North Christiana Avenue · (708) 669-6525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4819 North Christiana Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1W · Avail. now

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
online portal
New Bldg! 1BR/1BA CLOSE to Kimball Brown Line! - Property Id: 236705

Apartment offers:

In Unit Washer & Dryer
Central Heating and Air Conditioning
Stainless Steel Kitchen including Dishwasher and Microwave
Granite Countertops
Original Refinished Hardwood Floors
Beautiful Grey Bathroom Tile with New Tub
Grey Freshly Painted Walls
Custom Closets

This bedroom will comfortably fit a queen sized bed.

Intercom/ Buzzer to phone!

Bring your dog!

Included in Rent: Water, Maintenance, Trash

Tech Fee includes INTERNET at 200 mbps, Online Portal Fee and Amazon Key Delivery

No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Tech Fee apply.
Cats and Dog OK with pet fee. No size or breed restrictions. (1 dog max)

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Silver Property Group, Ltd.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236705
Property Id 236705

(RLNE5624704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4819 N Christiana Ave 1W have any available units?
4819 N Christiana Ave 1W has a unit available for $1,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4819 N Christiana Ave 1W have?
Some of 4819 N Christiana Ave 1W's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4819 N Christiana Ave 1W currently offering any rent specials?
4819 N Christiana Ave 1W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4819 N Christiana Ave 1W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4819 N Christiana Ave 1W is pet friendly.
Does 4819 N Christiana Ave 1W offer parking?
No, 4819 N Christiana Ave 1W does not offer parking.
Does 4819 N Christiana Ave 1W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4819 N Christiana Ave 1W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4819 N Christiana Ave 1W have a pool?
No, 4819 N Christiana Ave 1W does not have a pool.
Does 4819 N Christiana Ave 1W have accessible units?
No, 4819 N Christiana Ave 1W does not have accessible units.
Does 4819 N Christiana Ave 1W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4819 N Christiana Ave 1W has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4819 N Christiana Ave 1W?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt.
3709 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Gold Coast City Club Apartments
860 N Dewitt Pl
Chicago, IL 60611
2450 N Southport Ave
2450 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Park Michigan Apartments
1212 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
Elevate Lincoln Park
2526 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
430 West Diversey
430 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
West77
77 West Huron
Chicago, IL 60654
Broadway Place
5427 North Broadway Street
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity