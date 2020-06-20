4819 N Christiana Ave 1W

Amenities
New Bldg! 1BR/1BA CLOSE to Kimball Brown Line! - Property Id: 236705
Apartment offers:
In Unit Washer & Dryer
Central Heating and Air Conditioning
Stainless Steel Kitchen including Dishwasher and Microwave
Granite Countertops
Original Refinished Hardwood Floors
Beautiful Grey Bathroom Tile with New Tub
Grey Freshly Painted Walls
Custom Closets
This bedroom will comfortably fit a queen sized bed.
Intercom/ Buzzer to phone!
Bring your dog!
Included in Rent: Water, Maintenance, Trash
Tech Fee includes INTERNET at 200 mbps, Online Portal Fee and Amazon Key Delivery
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Tech Fee apply.
Cats and Dog OK with pet fee. No size or breed restrictions. (1 dog max)
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Silver Property Group, Ltd.
