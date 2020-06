Amenities

Kimball - Refurbished 1 Bedroom - In-unit W/D!! - Property Id: 154644



Easy living in this NEWER - 1 bed / 1 bath unit featuring open kitchen and living space and a private BALCONY!



Located within a 2 minute walk to Kimball Brown Line. (DOG & CAT FRIENDLY!!)



Apartment offers:



In Unit Washer & Dryer

Central Heating and Air Conditioning

Stainless Steel Kitchen including Dishwasher and Microwave

Granite Counter-tops

Original Refinished Hardwood Floors

Beautiful Grey Bathroom Tile with New Tub

Grey Freshly Painted Walls

Custom Closets

Private Balcony



This bedroom will fit a full-sized or twin bed.



Free WiFi!



Intercom/ Buzzer to phone!



Bring your dog!



Included in Rent: Water, Maintenance, & Trash



Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats and dog allowed - with pet fee.



No size restrictions. 1 dog restriction!!



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Property Id 154644



