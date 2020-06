Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Experience the convenience of Ravenswood at Wolcott Court. The property features remodeled two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and large bedrooms. Just around the corner from the courtyard property, you will have instant access to the Ravenswood Metra station, Marianos and the Damen Brown Line stop. Wolcott Court is also minutes from Lincoln Square.pictures are of actual unit for rent