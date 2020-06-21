4757 North Malden Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Hot Sheridan Park/Uptown 2bedroom 2bathroom Penthouse in a 3 story walk-up. Flooded with light, exposed brick & Brazilian cherry floors! Entertain on deck from your gourmet kitchen. New appliances last year. Master Bedroom: massive walk-in closet + organizers. Master Spa: steam shower & Jacuzzi. Huge Laundry Room: Side by Side Washer & Dryer. Large shared garden. Great storage, walk to Starbucks, all the great shops & restaurants on Broadway, Clark St. & CTA Red Line. One Car Garage Space INCLUDED!