Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:30 PM

4742 North Linder Avenue

4742 North Linder Avenue · (331) 333-0210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4742 North Linder Avenue, Chicago, IL 60630
Portage Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Close to blue line, PACE/CTA, shopping, restaurants, and parks. 1 dog 20lbs or less ok (subject to $25 pet rent per month and $250 refundable security pet deposit). No cats please. Shared laundry in basement available on an agreed upon 3 days per week for additional $40 per month. (owner may be adding coin laundry in future). Tenant will have access to shared fenced backyard. 1 bedroom + Den can be used as 2nd bedroom. Very clean and well maintained unit. Rent only includes water, tenant responsible for utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4742 North Linder Avenue have any available units?
4742 North Linder Avenue has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 4742 North Linder Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4742 North Linder Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4742 North Linder Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4742 North Linder Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4742 North Linder Avenue offer parking?
No, 4742 North Linder Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4742 North Linder Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4742 North Linder Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4742 North Linder Avenue have a pool?
No, 4742 North Linder Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4742 North Linder Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4742 North Linder Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4742 North Linder Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4742 North Linder Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4742 North Linder Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4742 North Linder Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
