4742 North Linder Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Close to blue line, PACE/CTA, shopping, restaurants, and parks. 1 dog 20lbs or less ok (subject to $25 pet rent per month and $250 refundable security pet deposit). No cats please. Shared laundry in basement available on an agreed upon 3 days per week for additional $40 per month. (owner may be adding coin laundry in future). Tenant will have access to shared fenced backyard. 1 bedroom + Den can be used as 2nd bedroom. Very clean and well maintained unit. Rent only includes water, tenant responsible for utilities