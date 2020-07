Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Lincoln Square! Very nice unit with hardwood floors and generous room sizes. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Well kept and managed building. Free washer and dryer downstairs in the common area. Steps away from Brown line stop and public transportation. Property owner is looking for a stable tenant with credit score of at least 650 points for 12 month or longer lease. Credit and background check required. Stop by for a private showing today