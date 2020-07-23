All apartments in Chicago
4739 N Lowell Ave 1

4739 North Lowell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4739 North Lowell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60630
Albany Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unit 1 Available 08/07/20 2 Bedrooms, 1 bath, large covered deck - Property Id: 321934

Come check out this charming, two-bedroom, one bathroom first-floor apartment in a classic Chicago brick 2 flat in the heart of Mayfair, walking distance to sprawling Gompers Park, Palmer Elementary, and easy access to I-90/I-94 and the Blue and Brown line. Kitchen with granite counters, custom tile back-splash and stainless steel appliances, including full-size, stainless steel, front-load washer and dryer in-unit, and small eating area in kitchen that opens onto the amazing, massive covered rear deck. Amenities: Forced air heating, central air-conditioning, hardwood floors. Kitchen with granite counters and custom tile back-splash, stainless steel appliances plus full size, front-load, stainless steel washer and dryer in unit. Requirements: --Good credit score (680+) --Gross monthly income $4000+ per month --Verifiable income and employment --No evictions -- $1500 security deposit Application fee required for all prospective adult tenants residing at the unit. No Pets. No Smoking.
Property Id 321934

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4739 N Lowell Ave 1 have any available units?
4739 N Lowell Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4739 N Lowell Ave 1 have?
Some of 4739 N Lowell Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4739 N Lowell Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4739 N Lowell Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4739 N Lowell Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4739 N Lowell Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4739 N Lowell Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 4739 N Lowell Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4739 N Lowell Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4739 N Lowell Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4739 N Lowell Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 4739 N Lowell Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4739 N Lowell Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 4739 N Lowell Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4739 N Lowell Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4739 N Lowell Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
