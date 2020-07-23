4739 N Lowell Ave 1

Amenities

Unit 1 Available 08/07/20 2 Bedrooms, 1 bath, large covered deck



Come check out this charming, two-bedroom, one bathroom first-floor apartment in a classic Chicago brick 2 flat in the heart of Mayfair, walking distance to sprawling Gompers Park, Palmer Elementary, and easy access to I-90/I-94 and the Blue and Brown line. Kitchen with granite counters, custom tile back-splash and stainless steel appliances, including full-size, stainless steel, front-load washer and dryer in-unit, and small eating area in kitchen that opens onto the amazing, massive covered rear deck. Amenities: Forced air heating, central air-conditioning, hardwood floors. Kitchen with granite counters and custom tile back-splash, stainless steel appliances plus full size, front-load, stainless steel washer and dryer in unit. Requirements: --Good credit score (680+) --Gross monthly income $4000+ per month --Verifiable income and employment --No evictions -- $1500 security deposit Application fee required for all prospective adult tenants residing at the unit. No Pets. No Smoking.

No Pets Allowed



