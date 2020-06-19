All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

4716 W. Byron St. Unit 3

4716 W Byron St · No Longer Available
Location

4716 W Byron St, Chicago, IL 60641
Portage Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge Updated 1 bed 1 bath in Portage Park - Property Id: 277542

Beautiful newly renovated 1 bed 1 bath in the Portage Park neighborhood. This unit features a spacious layout as well as an updated kitchen and bath with heat included!! Walking distance to the 6 corners which offer plenty of shops and convenience stores. Easy access to highway!! Top floor!

Price: $1250
Date: ASAP
Location: 4716 Byron

No Security deposit! Admin fee of $350 per person requires

Pet fees apply
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277542
Property Id 277542

(RLNE5776234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4716 W. Byron St. Unit 3 have any available units?
4716 W. Byron St. Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4716 W. Byron St. Unit 3 have?
Some of 4716 W. Byron St. Unit 3's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4716 W. Byron St. Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4716 W. Byron St. Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4716 W. Byron St. Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4716 W. Byron St. Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 4716 W. Byron St. Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 4716 W. Byron St. Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 4716 W. Byron St. Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4716 W. Byron St. Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4716 W. Byron St. Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 4716 W. Byron St. Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4716 W. Byron St. Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 4716 W. Byron St. Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4716 W. Byron St. Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4716 W. Byron St. Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
