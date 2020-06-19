4716 W. Byron St. Unit 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Huge Updated 1 bed 1 bath in Portage Park - Property Id: 277542



Beautiful newly renovated 1 bed 1 bath in the Portage Park neighborhood. This unit features a spacious layout as well as an updated kitchen and bath with heat included!! Walking distance to the 6 corners which offer plenty of shops and convenience stores. Easy access to highway!! Top floor!



Price: $1250

Date: ASAP

Location: 4716 Byron



No Security deposit! Admin fee of $350 per person requires



Pet fees apply

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277542

(RLNE5776234)